Leo Capital to launch third fund to provide financing to Indian start-ups

-
ALSO READ
Dream Sports' VC arm announces $250 mn corpus to invest in startups
The hidden history of spas
Copa America: Argentina beats Brazil 1-0; Messi wins his 1st major title
Slurrp Farm, two others to get $50,000 from Amazon's accelerator
Robotics firm Miko raises $28 mn from existing and new investors
-
Singapore-based Leo Capital is set to float its third fund with a corpus of Rs 125 million to provide early stage financing to consumption focussed technology start-ups in India. The proposed fund comes on the back of deploying two funds totalling $106 million.
Leo Capital, set up by Rajul Garg and Shwetank Verma in 2017, is focused on two investment themes. Firstly, technology based India domestic consumption startups – consumer internet, commerce, healthtech, logistics, edtech, fintech, insurtech etc. And secondly, global technology companies from India e.g., SE Asia centric companies or global SaaS companies.
Shwetank Verma, general partner at Leo said India’s maturing startup ecosystem has moved well beyond just consumer apps. There is a booming domestic stock market that has shown investors a path to liquidity that has not always been there.
India’s public market could grow to more than $5 trillion, making it the fifth largest in the world, within three years–the country just recently passed the $3.5 trillion threshold. There are 150 private companies waiting in the wings that could potentially list on the market within the next three years, he said.
Leo has made 32 investments since 2018 and as a mark of success Leo Capital has exited two. Twenty have gone on to raise further rounds.
The Indian start-up ecosystem presents a blossoming opportunity for global investors. India is set to surpass the record level of total investment it saw last year when venture funding totalled $33.8 billion.
Indian startups received $26.7 billion in the first three quarters of this year alone, putting the nation on track for well more than $35 billion in investment by the end of 2021, Leo said in a statement.
Since 2014, over 6,500 Indian startups have raised over $81B in funding and this is growing exponentially year on year. This includes 66 startups that are in the Unicorn Club (at least a $1B valuation), whose combined valuation is $210B. This number is set to reach 100 startups by 2023.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU