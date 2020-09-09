Lessons from Covid-19 pandemic: WFH is more, programmed, says Zia Mody

The new work life Earlier, a large part of my day included meeting clients in relation to different aspects: strategy, fire-fighting, business development, et cetera. Now, the crisis meetings are on Zoom but strategic meetings have taken a backseat.

Most of my time is now directed towards making sure that all the duct points are well-coordinated, the teams stay motivated and the uncertainty of it all is managed properly. New habits I started with some yoga and walking but that petered out. I spend a lot of time on my home office desk now, but maybe I’ll go back to those ...