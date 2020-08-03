Lessons from Covid-19: Swimming with the tide, says Apollo Tyres MD

The new work life



Like everyone, the pandemic has affected my routine and schedule. Frequent business travels have come to a standstill and have been replaced by frequent video conferences and calls throughout the day. The new way of working has also resulted in more hours that one needs to put in every day to accommodate business hours in other geographies. Even business meetings over casual evening get-togethers are now being managed over phone/video calls, thus affecting the personal touch.



Homebound, and how



Being confined to our homes has definitely resulted in more time with family. This has also given me a good opportunity to re-energise myself and focus on my fitness routine better. While the work hours have increased, since frequent travels have come to a halt, I have more “me” time.



I have started spending more time in the gym, and have been swimming a lot more in the last three-four months. I am also spending more time with my kids.



The lesson



My mantra is to be agile and flexible to adapt to changes, whether on the personal or business front. One should view adversity as an opportunity, not only to re-invent oneself but also to re-engineer the business that one is involved in.