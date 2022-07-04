LIC to hold first AGM on Sept 27 via video-conference, other AV means

-
Insurance behemoth, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), will hold its first annual general meeting on September 27, 2022 via video conferencing and other audio visual means.
In a notification to the stock exchanges post its board meeting, LIC said, “The 1st annual general meeting of the corporation will be held on 27th September, 2022 (Tuesday) at 14:30 hrs and the mode of convening AGM will be video Conference/other audio visual means.”
The board of the insurance behemoth also approved the record date for dividend payment as August 26. It also gave a go-ahead for investing in the proposed rights issue of LIC (Nepal) Ltd worth NPR 127.07 crore (INR 80.67 Crore) approximately, subject to the prevalent exchange rate) for infusing capital in LIC (Nepal) Ltd.
