Life sciences is the next logical area for India: Blackstone CEO

Co-founder, CEO and chairman of the world’s largest private equity firm Blackstone Stephen A Schwarzman, as the guest of honour at IIT Bombay convocation, will address the graduating class over Zoom on Sunday.

Having invested $6 billion in India last year, New York-headquartered Blackstone is looking at the next big growth area in the country. Schwarzman, who had visited India just before the lockdown in March to promote his book What It Takes: Lessons In the Pursuit of Excellence, spoke to Pavan Lall in a video chat about the future of commercial realty in India, recovery from a ...