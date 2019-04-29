Liquidity woes make Reliance Capital risk-reward unfavourable for investors

With the Anil Ambani or the ADA group’s debt piling up with every passing quarter, the flagship company of the group – Reliance Capital (RCap) too has been under significant pressure. Over the past year, the RCap stock has seen a 66 per cent erosion in its market value.

What’s more, market experts say that the adverse developments over the last weekend involving two key subsidiaries - Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance could lead to the RCap stock opening trade on a weak note on Tuesday. Explaining the genesis of the problem, Amit Bapna, CFO, ...