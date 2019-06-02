Liquor companies dizzy as prohibition looms large in Andhra Pradesh

Liquor companies may have to contend with significant loss of revenue if Andhra Pradesh’s (AP’s) new Chief Minister (CM) Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfills his poll promise of implementing prohibition in the state. The ball was set rolling on Saturday, when state government officials cracked down on illegal liquor shops as a first step towards prohibition.

Reddy, who was sworn in as CM on Thursday, has said that he is looking at a total ban on alcohol in the state by 2024. Only five-star hotels in Andhra will be allowed to serve alcohol by then. Counted among the top five ...