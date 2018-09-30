Livspace seeks to design interiors for one in 10 homes in metros by 2022

Before moving to their newly purchased apartment at Brigade Cosmopolis in Bengaluru, Abhijit Kaisare and his wife Tanushree Pandit considered many vendors for designing the interiors, but they remained unimpressed. On the other hand, carpenters couldn't visualise the decor.

All the couple wanted was a one-stop shop for their interior needs, and to work with someone who understood their taste and preferences. Their search eventually ended with Livspace and their meeting with interior designer Aditi Badaya. Bengaluru-headquartered Livspace, a home interiors and renovation ...