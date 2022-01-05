LML names Partha Choudhary COO amid plans to disrupt EV market

LML, which has been making strides in the e-mobility solutions industry globally, announced on Wednesday the appointment of Partha Choudhary as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). A press release issued by LML stated that Choudhary, who holds a track record of driving transformative growth across geographies, joins the league with Yogesh Bhatia, CEO & MD, LML, to turn around the brand personality and perception of EVs among users worldwide.

The announcement comes as the company is gearing up to make a series of strategic developments in the EV space for the Indian and global markets.

In his previous stints, Choudhary led the growth of Hero Lectro (a division of Hero Cycles Ltd), Yamaha, 22 Kymco, and Nilkamal Plastics. He rejoins LML’s leadership team and will play a key role in the expansion of the brand in the domestic and international markets, the release added. As COO, Choudhary will be responsible for leading the operations functions at a time of major business growth and transformation.

"I'm looking forward to returning to LML because I sense a genuine ambition led by Dr Bhatia. This is backed by my long-standing personal connection to the brand because I worked here for over a decade...With the world's growing need for all manner of mobility solutions, e-mobility is the ideal solution for our future and we are confident to set up new dimensions to the EV revolution globally," the release quoted Choudhary as saying.

Bhatia was quoted as saying that Choudhary's flair for driving innovation and scaling high growth will help LML deliver game-changing solutions to catalyse the EV industry. "He is well acquainted with the working culture of global brands, which puts him in the right position to take charge of strengthening LML’s position as the market leader," he added.

Set up in 1972, LML has been acknowledged as one of the most trusted and dependable two-wheeler makers. Its new-age technology in the two-wheeler space has had a successful run. Back in 1983, the company had commenced production of 100cc scooters in technical collaboration with Piaggio Vespa, Italy and signed several licensing agreements.