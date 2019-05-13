Despite few misses, loan book growth helps HDFC ride through a tough year

Housing Development Finance Corporation or HDFC, the market baron in housing loans, posted a decent March-quarter (Q4) result, with numbers largely ahead of expectations on all counts. As numbers exceeded estimates, the stock rose over 1 per cent on Monday despite it being a turbulent day of trade.

Net interest income at Rs 3,161 crore grew by 19 per cent year-on-year, while net profit -- despite higher tax costs, and due to gains from the sale of subsidiaries -- grew by 27 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,862 crore. Bucking the underlying weakness in the industry, HDFC posted 12 per cent ...