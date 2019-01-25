Localisation content at Jaitapur plant likely to reach 60%, says EDF

EDF, the state-owned French power major, says the aim is to progressively raise the participation of Indian companies for the reactors to be supplied for the proposed mega nuclear power plant at Jaitapur, in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district. There are six reactors to be supplied, jointly by EDF and US multinational GE.

The former is to supply the needed technology for the nearly 10 Gw plant; a previous agreement says the local (Indian) content could go up to 60 per cent for the last two of the six reactors. Government-owned Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) is to ...