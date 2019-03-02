Localisation will help us compete in volume segment: Skoda's Zac Hollis

Volkswagen is banking on sister concern Skoda to revive it with an investment of €€1 billion. With a presence in the value segment, better service quality, and lower ownership cost, Skoda India’s Director of Sales and Marketing ZAC HOLLIS aims to make important changes. He tells Arindam Majumder how he plans to make India the company’s fifth-largest market by 2023.

Edited excerpts: Skoda will lead Volkswagen’s 2.0 initiatives. What will you try to improve with the new investment? India 2.0 was announced in July last year. This entails an investment ...