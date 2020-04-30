Lockdown has bumped up our user base 3-fold in past one month: Byju's COO

It’s only on the rarest of rare occasions that external factors that cause widespread disruption across most sectors, come as a blessing for a few.

In the present scenario, this has proven true for the edtech space and within that, for Byju’s, India’s largest education technology company. As the whole country went into a lockdown starting third week of March, the Bengaluru-based Unicorn has not only seen a three-fold jump in user base, but has also quietly entered the live tutoring segment with an aim of positioningg itself as the best platform for “afterschool ...