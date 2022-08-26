Logistics firm Delhivery to create 75,000 seasonal jobs in next six weeks

Logistics services firm Delhivery, said that it plans to create over 75,000 seasonal jobs across the country over the next six weeks. Of these, the company will hire over 10,000 off-roll employees across its gateways, warehouses and last-mile delivery centres.

will hire 50,000 last-mile agents through its Last-Mile Agent (LMA) programme. All self-employed individuals, students, retired professionals and other job seekers may sign up, the company said in a statement. The only requirement is a two-wheeler, valid driving license and smartphone, it added.

Ajith Pai, Chief Operating Officer of Delhivery, said, “Alongside building delivery capacity, we have expanded our infrastructural footprint by a million sq ft in the first quarter of FY23.”

The logistics provider also plans to strengthen its D@S (Drop at Store) and Constellation programmes in order to extend its capacity by adding 15,000-plus last-mile riders. It will also onboard truckers, fleet owners and brokers through its Business Partners (BP) programme, stated the company.

“Our fully-automated mega gateway at Tauru went live in April this year and is equipped with automated parcel and hub sortation to drive efficiency across both B2C and B2B supply chains. Additionally, we are beefing up our pan-India parcel sortation capacity by 1.5 million shipments a day to meet the heightened customer demands,” added Pai.

has fulfilled over 1.6 billion shipments since inception and currently works with over 29,000 customers, the statement said.