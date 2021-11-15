Logistics services provider Rivigo names Rohan Mittal CFO effective Nov 15

-
Rivigo, a leading full-stack logistics services provider, announced the appointment of Rohan Mittal as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective November 15, 2021. The company said Mittal’s appointment at Rivigo demonstrates Rivigo’s focus on making logistics safer, efficient, and more human.
“We are very excited to have a young and dynamic leader like Rohan (Mittal) join Rivigo’s mission,” said Deepak Garg, Founder and CEO, Rivigo. “We have a huge agenda to build a platform that makes every truck pilot’s life better through relay trucking. Rohan’s expertise, leadership and first principle problem-solving approach will help Rivigo bring more innovations in the goods mobility space.”
Founded in 2014, Rivigo said it has been at the forefront of transforming the sector with their relay trucking model and a strong interplay of technology, data, culture and operations to consistently provide unparalleled delivery times and reliability to their clients. The model also helps ensure that every truck driver, who is referred to as a pilot, now spends less time away from his family, thereby leading a life of meaning, dignity and respect.
With a vision of transforming and uplifting the lives of 100,000 pilots, Rivigo aims to provide exceptional customer service with every delivery while contributing to the growth and success of small entrepreneurs and their partners. Post pandemic, they’re transitioning from an asset-heavy model to a low-asset model with Relay-as-a-Service (RaaS). RaaS is a unique full-stack tech platform with the relay trucking model at the center, providing end-to-end consignment deliveries that are faster, safer and more reliable. It will allow small entrepreneurs in the logistics space to maximise their resources and unlock high growth potential. The relay model will continue to ensure that truck pilots change after every few hundred kilometers of driving, so that all pilots return to their families every single day. This helps them combat substance abuse, social disrespect, safety hazards, and poor health conditions while also ensuring efficiency as it offers air equivalent transit time, higher asset utilization, and 4X safety than industry.
“The goods mobility ecosystem in India is at an exciting juncture with technology-led transformation happening across the entire value chain,” said Rohan Mittal, CFO, Rivigo “Rivigo, with its unique model and deep technology focus, is poised to play a leading role in contributing to India’s logistics landscape.In my new role, I am looking forward to working with Deepak (Garg) and the team in scaling all-rounded growth for the company and creating value for all stakeholders.”
Mittal brings about 15 years of core logistics and infra experience in M&A, digital and business transformation and P&L leadership. At Rivigo, Rohan will be responsible for directing the company’s strategic and financial growth, enabling it to bring its patented offering, Relay-as-a-Service to the forefront and drive further innovation.
Prior to joining Rivigo, Mittal led the transformation of Gati as CFO and CTO. Prior to that, he held the role of Chief Strategy Officer at Allcargo Logistics Limited and led numerous M&A transactions, including the acquisition of Gati. Mittal has also worked with ICICI Bank and PwC in the past. He holds an MBA degree from IIM-Lucknow.
