London transport regulator bans Ola over public safety failings: Report

-
ALSO READ
Ola Autos to now have protective partition screens, mandatory fumigation
Lockdown 4.0: Ola resumes services in Karnataka with enhanced measures
Ola commits Rs 500 cr to enable safe mobility for citizens, driver-partners
Ola's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, senior VP Sanjiv Saddy quit
Top headlines: Google faces antitrust case in India, Ola buys Dutch firm
-
London's public transport authority has banned Indian ride-hailing company Ola citing 'public safety' failings, Sky News reported on Sunday.
Transport for London (TfL) has banned Ola's services in the British capital, stating that the Softbank-backed operator was not 'fit and proper' to hold a private hire operator's licence, according to the report.
Bengaluru-based Ola entered the London taxi market in February this year. It is dominated by of rivals including Uber , Freenow and Bolt, and traditional black cab drivers who have previously blocked streets in protest at what they see as a threat to their livelihoods.
TfL's decision comes days after Uber won a legal bid to restore its London operating licence, which was taken away over safety concerns, after a judge ruled that the company was a fit and proper operator despite "historical failings".
TfL said it had discovered a number of failures in Ola's operations, including breaches of its regime, which led to unlicensed drivers and vehicles undertaking more than 1,000 passenger trips on the platform's behalf, according to Sky News.
Ola has 21 days to appeal against TfL's decision, Sky News said, adding that if it does appeal, the company can continue to operate and drivers can continue to take bookings on behalf of Ola.
TfL and Ola did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU