Long-term investors can have a bite of Jubilant FoodWorks

Slowing discretionary consumption in recent times and lower same-store sale growth (SSSG) in June 2019 quarter (Q1) by Jubilant FoodWorks had hurt investor sentiment, leading to a 12 per cent fall in the stock over last three months. Although the near-term prospects appear somewhat subdued, there is a silver lining.

The stock's decline in past few months means that, at 36 times FY21 estimated earnings, it currently trades at 19-20 per cent discount to its 1-year forward average long-term valuations. This makes it a good buying opportunity for long-term investors as there are many ...