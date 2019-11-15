Losing steel arm to ArcelorMittal to hurt Essar India; revenue may fall 96%

With ArcelorMittal finally getting control over Essar Steel, the Essar group will see its India revenues falling by 97 per cent to just Rs 3,296 crore in financial year 2019 compared to Rs 1,25,746 crore (which was its peak) in 2014, according to filings with the ministry of corporate affairs.

A major share of the group’s India revenues for financial year 2014 were contributed by its oil refining and steel business. The revenues for financial year 2019 have been contributed mainly by three Indian companies – AGC Networks, Essar Ports and Essar Shipping, filings with the ...