Lower realisations impact Hindalco's India numbers, Novelis comes to aid

The impact of declining base metal realisations was clearly visible in Hindalco Industries’ domestic performance in the June quarter (Q1), which was was below-expectation. However, it was in contrast to the strong numbers Hindalco’s US subsidiary, Novelis, a convertor of aluminium into value-added products, reported a few days back.

The pressure of declining realisations was more profound on domestic operations as global aluminium prices in Q1 dropped 21 per cent to $1,793 per tonne over the year-ago period. The copper smelter’s profitability, too, suffered due to ...