Lubricant brands using new age tools to give fresh impetus to old community

Over the past few years, having used technology to rethink its marketing strategies for its b2b partners, companies such as Shell, Gulf Oil, Castrol among others are using a bunch of new age tools to engage with the end customer: the truck, auto and bike driver. With community based apps and data-led targeting methods, lubricants brands are hoping to take the technological trail forward.

While such initiatives are paying back with greater recall and visibility, marketing experts are skeptical. Many see it as pulling out new tricks from an old hat that is well past its sell-by ...