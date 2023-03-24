Luxury home demand grows as rich make safe-investment bets: Experts

Demand for luxury homes is rising in India as the economy grows and the rich make an investment that is secure and lasting, said industry executives.

Luxury homes are mostly located in upscale neighbourhoods and provide facilities like expansive decks, project amenities like swimming pools, spacious parking and terrace gardens.

“Homebuyers are opting largely for 2, 2.5 and 3 BHK typically in the price bracket from Rs 1.50 crore to Rs 3.5 crore on a broader base. They are affluent homebuyers who aim to catapult their lifestyle,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, managing director, Hiranandani Group.

Affordable housing is a bread-and-butter business that doesn’t make headlines for firms. "Affordable segment is price sensitive and operates on narrow margins. The rising cost of development premium charges, additional FSI, approvals, land acquisition and land titling are leading to factors (for) bleak growth of affordable housing development,” said Hiranandani, referring to floor space index.

The state subsidies affordable housing but it is restricted to homes costing Rs 45 lakh or less in metro cities, Hiranandani said.

Experts said that the mid- and segment has grown by 12-15 per cent since the pandemic three years ago. However, the supply share of affordable housing has been on a decline in the last five years and has reached the lowest in 2022.

According to the Anarock data, out of total 3.58 lakh units launched in the top 7 cities in 2022, affordable housing share was as low as 20 per cent. Back in 2018, out of total 1.95 lakh units launched then, affordable housing had the maximum share of 40 per cent.

“With demand shrinking over the last few years for affordable housing, developers have also changed gears to match demand and launched more projects in the mid and premium segments,” said Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock group.

Rising disposable income and an average increase of 10 per cent in salaries have led to people preferring luxury over affordability, said Aryaman Vir, founder and chief executive officer of MYRE Capital.

High net worth individuals (HNI) and non-resident Indians (NRI) are investing and buying luxury homes by capitalising on tax benefits, stable property rates, and currency depreciation benefit, experts said.

“The Indian market is considered a safe investment option with decent rental income and high appreciation value. The luxury segment, in particular, has attracted a lot of foreign investment due to the potential for high returns,” said MYRE Capital’s Vir.

Aakash Ohri, group executive director and chief business officer at DLF, said in the last two years his real estate firm has seen an increasing number of NRIs looking to buy luxury homes in India.

Ohri said such homes are a necessity for consumers with greater spending capacity. Major Indian metropolitan areas have seen consistent sales growth since the beginning of last year.

As many as 17 per cent of all housing launches in 2022 were luxury condominiums costing Rs 1.5 crore or more each, Ohri said.

Some experts believe that the immediate trigger in the rise of demand could be the government's move to cap capital gains.

“One major factor for high sales of big-ticket price homes across top cities could be the government’s recent move to cap capital gains at Rs 10 crore. Capital gains above it will henceforth be taxed from April 2023 onwards,” Puri said.

HNIs looking to save tax on capital gains are closing deals before the financial year ends in March, Puri said.



