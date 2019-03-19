Lyft aims to raise $2 billion in IPO, offers 30.8 million shares

-
-
Lyft aims to raise $2.1 billion in its IPO, valuing the firm at almost $20 billion. It is offering 30.8 million shares at $62 to $68 each, it said in a regulatory filing Monday. At the top of that range and including a potential overallotment of shares to investors the market valuation would reach $19.6 billion, based on the total numbers of shares outstanding after the IPO as detailed in the filing.
At the targeted range, the San Francisco-based company’s offering will be the biggest from a tech upstart since Snap Inc. went public two years ago, and the largest in the U.S. so far this year after the partial U.S. government shutdown put a damper on first-quarter listings.
