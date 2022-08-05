JUST IN
UCO Bank net profit rises 22% to Rs 123.61 crore in June quarter
Titan revenue up 199% to Rs 8,975 cr on the back of strong festive demand
MapMyIndia net profit up 18% at Rs 24 crore in April-June quarter
Nykaa consolidated net profit rises 42% to Rs 5 crore in June quarter
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Q1 profit rises to Rs 126 crore, revenue up 50%
Pfizer India Q1 profit falls 83% to Rs 33 crore, revenue down 21%
Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 consolidated profit jumps to Rs 2,360.70 cr
Lupin reports Q1 net loss at Rs 89 cr on lower US sales; revenue falls 12%
Spandana Sphoorty posts net loss of Rs 220 crore for June quarter
Adani Enterprises Q1 results: Net profit rises 73% to Rs 469 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Builders see short-term impact on sales on likely hike in home loan rate
Business Standard

M&M Q1 results: Net profit rises 67% on strong tractor and auto sales

Mahindra said it received more than 100,000 orders within 30 minutes of opening books for its Scorpio-N SUV, worth around Rs 18,000 crore in sales value

Topics
Mahindra & Mahindra | Q1 results | M&M

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

Q1 results
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Mahindra’s consolidated revenue rose 67 per cent to Rs 28,412 crore against Rs 19,172 crore in the June quarter, while its net profit for the period rose Rs 2,196 crore against Rs 424 crore.

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) — the tractor and SUV major — saw its net profit surge 67 per cent year-on-year over a robust sale of SUVs, commercial vehicles and tractors. The company expects margins to expand in the coming quarters on the back of a healthy order book for new models, a favourable monsoon and softening of commodity prices, Mahindra officials said at a press meet.

Net profit at the Mumbai-based firm jumped to Rs 1,430 crore from Rs 857 crore in the corresponding period last year, as sales of its passenger vehicles soared to 149,803, up 74 per cent from a year ago, while it has open bookings for more than 273,000 vehicles.

“The semiconductor crisis has largely abated and it is the demand that is driving the higher wait times now. It is truly an unprecedented demand. It’s the quality of vehicles that we have, which is driving demand,” said Anish Shah, group managing director and CEO, Mahindra and Mahindra.

Mahindra said it received more than 100,000 orders within 30 minutes of opening books for its Scorpio-N SUV, worth around Rs 18,000 crore in sales value. It has a capacity to produce around 6,000 of these vehicles a month, Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, farm equipment and auto sectors, M&M, said at the press meet.

“We have kicked off capacity expansion programmes, but had not anticipated such demand. We are ramping up capacity to make sure we can leverage all the demand we have,” he told reporters, declining to give further details on capacity addition.
Read our full coverage on Mahindra & Mahindra

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 21:08 IST

`
.