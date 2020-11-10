JUST IN
M&M Q2 net plunges 88% to Rs 162 cr on sharp contraction in auto segment

Robust tractor sales cushion impact of lower volumes in automotive segment, help firm beat street estimates

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

Mahindra & Mahindra
Timely relaxation of the Covid lockdown restrictions for the agricultural sector in part helped tractor sales at Mahindra and Mahindra

Net profit at Mahindra and Mahindra plunged 88 per cent in the quarter ended September 30, from the corresponding period, as a sharp contraction in the automotive segment weighed on the earnings, Mahindra and Mahindra said in a stock exchange notification.
But robust sales of tractors cushioned the impact of the lower volumes in the automotive segment and helped the Mumbai headquartered firm beat the street estimates.
Net profit at the tractor market leader crimped to Rs 162 crore in the three months to September from Rs 1,355 crore in the same period a year ago. The company’s revenue during the quarter fell six per cent to Rs 590 crore from Rs 10,935 crore a year ago.
Tractor volumes during the period grew 31 per cent year-on-year to 89,597 units. A higher contribution of tractors in the overall mix bumped up the operating margins to 17.8 per cent compared to 14.1 per cent a year ago. The automotive volumes dropped year-on-year to 21 per cent to 87,322 units.
Timely relaxation of the Covid lockdown restrictions for the agricultural sector supported by healthy reservoir levels, good increase in minimum support price (MSP) for Kharif crops and important reforms in the agro sector announced by the government helped tractor sales, the company said in a statement. On the back of these positive factors, M&M expects the tractor demand to remain robust during the upcoming festive season.
At 1:46 p.m., Mahindra stocks were up 0.84 per cent to Rs 621.50 on the BSE. The benchmark Sensex was up 1.55 per cent to 43,257.31 points.

First Published: Tue, November 10 2020. 14:08 IST

