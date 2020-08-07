M&M's Q1 pre-tax profit skids 96% to Rs 39 crore on pandemic woes

Mahindra and Mahindra saw a steep fall in its first quarter earnings as the pandemic-induced lockdown hit the auto volumes hard. However, a robust performance of the farm equipment sector helped cushion the impact of a steep fall in volumes at its automotive sector and saved the firm from slipping into the red.

The profit before tax (PBT) at the Mumbai-headquartered for the June quarter contracted 96 per cent to Rs39crore against Rs 1371 crore in the corresponding quarter.

Revenue during the three month period also fell 56 per cent to Rs 5,589 crore from Rs 12,805 crore a year ago. The overall performance was dragged down by a loss of Rs 576.08 crore incurred by the automotive segment.

“Tightening capital allocation will continue to be the narrative for the automotive sector while maintaining the leadership position in will be the focus for the farm equipment sector,” said Aneesh Shah, deputy managing director and group chief financial officer, M&M.

The number of vehicles sold by the company during the quarter crashed by 78 per cent to 27,565 units in Q1 FY21, while tractor sales contracted by 22 per cent to 64,140 units from 82,013 units in the year ago period.





During the June quarter, in India declined year-on-year by 81.5 over the previous year. After the first-ever zero sales in April, the industry is finding its way back and volumes have started inching up.

The government’s spend on agriculture has gone up substantially in the recent past and this, among other factors such as a favorable monsoons has boded well for the tractor market, said Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director at farm equipment and automotive sectors at Mahindra and Mahindra. He however, stopped short of any guidance on tractor volumes for the industry or for M&M.

“Unless there is disruption in the supply chain (due to Covid 19 related issues) , we expect the strong sales momentum to continue,” said Pawan Goenka, managing director at M&M.

On the automotive side, company’s stock levels at the dealerships are its lowest ever, said Jejurikar. M&M will be launching the new Thar on 15 August.