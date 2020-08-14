JUST IN
Sebi penalises LIC, BoB and SBI for failing to pare stake in UTI MF
Madras HC stays order barring Patanjali Ayurved from using mark 'Coronil'

Division Bench grants the company relief for two weeks

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Patanjali
A Division Bench of Justices R Subbiah and C Saravanan permitted Patanjali to use the term Coronil for its tablets for two weeks.

The Madras High Court's Division Bench today issued an interim stay on the single-Bench order which had restrained Patanjali Ayurved and the Divya Yog Mandir Trust from using the word 'Coronil' for to its immunity-boosting products.

On August 6, 2020, the Madras High Court had refused to vacate injunction restraining Patanjali from using the term Coronil to market its immunity booster tablets against Covid-19. Justice C V Karthikeyan of the High Court in his order had come down heavily on Patanjali for attempting to make profits by exploiting fear of Covid-19. He directed it to pay Rs 10 lakh in costs to Cancer Institute, Adyar in Chennai and Govt Yoga & Naturopathy hospital.

The company moved the Division Bench against the single-judge order on which the Division today granted relief to the company. The Court is expected to take up the matter for final hearing after that.
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 18:57 IST

