Maersk delivers first import shipment in Odisha from ICD to Shyam Metalics

Maersk, the global integrator of container has delivered its first import shipment to Sambalpur from the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Jharsuguda.

The shipment carrying 80 TEUs (twenty-tonne equivalent units) was delivered to Shyam Metalics. While a few of the top customers in the region have already moved containers on the import side, with more in the pipeline, this delivery is testament to Maersk’s efforts to unlock new trade opportunities in Odisha by leveraging the operational commencement of the ICD situated in Jharsuguda.

All major metal customers have shown interest in the import leg as well since there is a clear value to it. Prompted by the need to bring the container inventory closer to the customer needs, the ICD aims to reduce the complexities in the supply chain, enabling small and medium-sized businesses to multiply the benefits of trade. This will further encourage inclusive growth and prosperity across the region. Strategically located in Odisha’s prime industrial belt, the ICD can deliver empty containers to the customers in a matter of hours, helping them reduce transportation costs by almost 15-20 per cent.

Steve Felder, Managing Director, South Asia, said, “Small- and medium-sized businesses, being significant sources of innovation and job creation, are some of the largest contributors to the country’s economy. While trade is a key enabler of growth and prosperity, as global integrator of container logistics, our aim is to simplify it further by facilitating end-to-end logistics, reducing the transit time and cost to make it more accessible and sustainable for everyone. We believe that this will empower the local trade ecosystem to become more inclusive, thereby amplifying livelihood across the region.”

With a plan to run a weekly export train providing doorstep pickup and delivery, the company has projections of handling in excess of 4,000 TEUs on an annual basis. Coupled with the availability of Receipt for Shipment (RFS) facility, ICD Jharsuguda will further help slash the transit time of shipments from 10 days to five days, thus helping customers address their logistical challenges across the supply chain. The company is witnessing demand from metal customers and plans to further expand its services to other verticals moving forward.

“Efficiency is the key to any business success, and we are here to reduce the complexities in logistics, so that our customers can focus on their business growth extracting more value from trade,” said Akshyat Bhatia, Head of Intermodal, South Asia.

Vinod Agrawal, general manager, logistics, Vedanta Aluminium Ltd, said, “We have availed end-to-end factory stuffing services of Jharsuguda ICD for a trial period of two months and executed 500 TEUs so far. Maersk has provided seamless service in this regard, with complete ownership. This is a classic example of expertise that Maersk offers in & Services. Jharsuguda ICD is strategically located to provide value addition to all customers in this region for import & export. We look forward higher volume & further collaboration with Maersk in this regard.”