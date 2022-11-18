JUST IN
Qualcomm doubles down on 5G access with Jio to connect 100 mn Indian homes
Works under SBM to attract GST if not done for govts, authorities: AAR
Maersk, JSW and Essar Ports join the race for divestment of Concor
Top headlines: Tata plans to scrap Vistara, Amazon layoff to extend to 2023
LIC aims to reach a mix of 75:25 between par and non-par in individual biz
Year-end fares go through the roof as airlines fly on low capacity
Bharti Telecom plans to tap bond market to raise Rs 7,000 crore
2022 e-commerce festival sales almost 2x of 2019: Redseer report
NCLT orders corporate insolvency resolution of real estate firm BPTP
Journey towards strong governance a work in progress: Deepak Parekh
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Top headlines: Tata plans to scrap Vistara, Amazon layoff to extend to 2023
Works under SBM to attract GST if not done for govts, authorities: AAR
Business Standard

Maersk, JSW and Essar Ports join the race for divestment of Concor

The latest development comes at a time when reports indicate that Maersk is planning to double its warehousing presence in India in the next one year

Topics
Maersk | JSW | Essar Ports

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

Concor
Concor

The race for divestment of Container Corporation of India (Concor) has drawn interest from the world’s largest container shipping line and vessel operator Maersk. According to sources close to the development, the Danish major has participated in the second round of pre-expression of interest (EoI) roadshow held by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam).

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maersk

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 09:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.