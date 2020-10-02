Mahindra commences bookings for the new Thar priced between Rs 9.8-13 lakh

-
ALSO READ
Can the new Thar move bring Mahindra's SUV business on to the fast lane
Mahindra's latest drive, Thar, enters small segment of city off-roaders
Auto sales bounce back in August on low base effect, pent-up demand
Auto sales rebound in August after nine months due to pent-up demand
M&M plans to exit loss-making international subsidiaries in a year
-
Mahindra and Mahindra has commenced the bookings of the new generation Thar. With prices starting from Rs 9.80 lakh (petrol, six seater soft top) to Rs 12.95 lakh (four seater hard top), the four-wheel drive model, available in both automatic and manual transmission, doesn’t have any direct competitor. But its pricing puts it in the league of mid-size and compact SUVs including the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport among others.
Available in three body styles – fixed soft-top, a cabriolet or convertible soft top and a fixed hard top, the model comes with two engine options – 2-litre petrol and a 2.2 litre diesel. The delivery of the models will commence from November. Designed and engineered in India and manufactured out of Mahindra’s Nashik Plant, the model will be available in six colours, namely - Red rage, Mystic copper, Galaxy grey, Napoli Black, rocky Beige and aquamarine.
“Over the years, the Thar has been a part of Mahindra’s rich history and has found its way into the hearts of many as an object of desire. On the occasion of the group’s 75th anniversary, we have written another chapter in its glorious history,” said Pawan Goenka, MD & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra.
In its all new avatar, the Thar is a notch higher in its timeless appeal, owing to its ability of being as comfortable on paved roads, as it has always been off-road. We are confident that the Thar tribe will grow stronger as a new set of customers come into its fold, said Goenka.
Designed and engineered in India and manufactured out of Mahindra’s Nashik Plant, the All-New Thar will be available in six colours, namely - Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Rocky Beige and Aquamarine. It is equipped with a range of active and passive safety features to keep all passengers secure, the company claimed.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU