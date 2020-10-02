Mahindra commences bookings for the new Thar priced between Rs 9.8-13 lakh

Mahindra and Mahindra has commenced the bookings of the new generation Thar. With prices starting from Rs 9.80 lakh (petrol, six seater soft top) to Rs 12.95 lakh (four seater hard top), the four-wheel drive model, available in both automatic and manual transmission, doesn’t have any direct competitor. But its pricing puts it in the league of mid-size and compact SUVs including the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport among others.

Available in three body styles – fixed soft-top, a cabriolet or convertible soft top and a fixed hard top, the model comes with two engine options – 2-litre petrol and a 2.2 litre diesel. The delivery of the models will commence from November. Designed and engineered in India and manufactured out of Mahindra’s Nashik Plant, the model will be available in six colours, namely - Red rage, Mystic copper, Galaxy grey, Napoli Black, rocky Beige and aquamarine.

“Over the years, the Thar has been a part of Mahindra’s rich history and has found its way into the hearts of many as an object of desire. On the occasion of the group’s 75th anniversary, we have written another chapter in its glorious history,” said Pawan Goenka, MD & CEO,

In its all new avatar, the Thar is a notch higher in its timeless appeal, owing to its ability of being as comfortable on paved roads, as it has always been off-road. We are confident that the Thar tribe will grow stronger as a new set of customers come into its fold, said Goenka.

