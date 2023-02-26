Mahindra Lifespace sets Rs 500 cr revenue target in industrial segment

Developers, the and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, is expecting its industrial leasing business to touch annual revenue of around Rs 500 crore by 2025, up from around Rs 298 crore during the last financial year, a top company executive told Business Standard.

As part of its expansion plans, the company is looking at Maharashtra to come up with an Origins in Pune-Satara area. In the residential segment too, the company has set a target of increasing the annual sales to Rs 2,500 crore by 2025, from around Rs 1,000 crore last financial year. “We are doing better than last year. Last year, we did Rs 298 crore from the industrial business side. Now, for the nine months, we had around Rs 255 crore. We are looking at closing the year strong. We are on track to achieve the target of Rs 500 crore by 2025 in the industrial business,” said Rajaram Pai, chief business officer (industrial), Mahindra Lifespaces.

In the industrial space, the company has four parks – Mahindra World City projects in Jaipur and Chennai and Origins in Chennai and Ahmedabad. “We are looking at significant sales activation at Origins in Ahmedabad. We are looking at phase II of the Origins in Chennai. At Ahmedabad, we are looking for an anchor client,” Pai added.

During the April to December period of the current financial year, the company has posted a multi-fold jump in net profit to Rs 100.88 crore as compared to Rs 17.67 crore during the same time last financial year. “Demand has been quite significantly up for us. A lot of the contributory parts were driven by policy and consumption. The PLI has been a big boost. A lot of the have actually been expanding their footprints, in addition, the national logistics policy and infrastructure announcement in the Budget were a big positive,” he said. In the industrial segment, has 3,000 acres of land in Jaipur, 1,500 acres at World City in Chennai, 300 acres at Origins in Chennai and 340 acres as part of Origins in Ahmedabad.

Pai added that during the last financial year, what impacted the company the most was an increase in steel, cement, soil, and other raw material prices. The company said that besides players in the production-linked incentive schemes, it is also betting big on sectors like medical devices, steel mills, and component manufacturers of electric vehicles, during its expansion phase.