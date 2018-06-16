Mahindra Plush New XUV500 comes with smart changes on the aesthetics front

The Mahindra XUV5OO was always been a chunky, good-looking vehicle. With a facelift, the Plush New XUV500 has retained its handsome looks and now comes with smart changes on the aesthetics front. The exterior changes are quite evident with the new front grille with chrome inserts, new daytime running lights (DRLs), projector headlamps and attractive fog-lamp bezels.

The vehicle now sits on bigger 235/60 R18 tubeless tyres cast on diamond-cut alloys. The side profile gets smarter with stylish side cladding at the bottom with chrome lining. The changes in the rear include a newly ...