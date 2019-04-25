Mahindra to deploy 50 electric vehicles on Uber's platform in Hyderabad

Indian automobile company Mahindra & Mahindra on Thursday announced the deployment of its (EV) on global ride-sharing platform in Earlier, Mahindra had announced its strategic collaboration with Uber, to explore the deployment of EVs on its platform in several cities across India.

The two will be deploying 50 EVs, which include both e2O hatchback and e-Verito sedan models, in a tie-up with taxi partners such as eee-Taxi to begin with in They also collaborated with a third party that has set up 30-odd fast charging stations across the city.

Speaking on the occasion, and Uber's vehicle solutions head Deepankar Tiwari said the EVs would give a substantial cost advantage to partners in the shared mobility space besides serving the environmental cause. The two promised to deploy EVs in other cities as soon as possible.

Telangana IT and Industries principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan, who flagged off the first batch of EVs at an event, said the government has provided space for the creation of charging facilities in public places in addition to a pro-active EV policy that is committed to encouraging EV usage in a big way.

According to Mahindra, driver partners on the app can avail of a package, which will include Mahindra EVs at competitive prices, financing and insurance as well as maintenance packages from Mahindra associates.