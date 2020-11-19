Mahindra to make 10 group companies public, sell loss-making units: Report

-
ALSO READ
We're not keen on diversifying at this point, says M&M's Anish Shah
Mahindra's latest drive, Thar, enters small segment of city off-roaders
Mahindra & Mahindra's consolidated profit drops 97% YoY to Rs 68 cr in Q1
Mahindra resets its playbook for international business ventures
Further re-rating of M&M depends on UV, capital allocation outcome
-
Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to list 10 of its units in the next 2-7 years as it looks to increase shareholders’ return on equity, reports Mint.
M&M has chosen 10 firms from sectors such as financial services, infrastructure, and clean energy, the company’s Group Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Managing Director Anish Shah told Mint in an interview.
Although the contribution of these units to M&M’s overall revenues is low, their cumulative revenues stand at over Rs 10,000 core, Shah, who is set to succeed the company’s current Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Pawan Goenka in April, said.
“They are positioned well; they have shown a strong ability to execute and deliver profits, and many of them are profitable and are generating cash. Many of them will not require more cash from the parent to grow,” he told Mint.
Calling these 10 companies “gems”, Shah said that this move is a part of M&M’s strategic plan to ensure 18% RoE across all business units in the mid-term. To reach this target M&M will sell its loss-making units including SsangYong Motor Co., and electric bike startup GenZe, he added.
The companies that made it to the IPO list include Mahindra Accelo, Bristlecone, Mahindra Powerol, and the maker of Jawa Motorcycles—Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd. The company is also looking for investors for its used cars business, Shah told Mint.
He also said that M&M expects 2-3 businesses to go public in the next 2-3 years, some in 3-5 years and the rest in 5-7 years.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU