Majesco to acquire 51% stake in Pune-based K2V2 for Rs 40 crore

IT consulting and services firm Majesco has acquired 51 per cent stake in Pune-based software technology firm K2V2 in a Rs 40-crore deal.
The Board of Majesco has approved this acquisition, as an inorganic step in its objective of building a Proptech Ecosystem. Real estate developer Aurum Ventures has acquired majority stake in Majesco earlier this year and pursuant to closure of Open Offer, control and management of Majesco is now with Aurum Group.
K2V2 provides Software as a Service (SaaS) products, services and Enterprise Software catering to the real estate industry and holds wide portfolio of PropTech, real estate brokerage and digital marketing product and services.
“With this acquisition, we have jumpstarted our journey of creating India’s first Real Estate technology ecosystem. K2V2 holds substantial market share in Real Estate CRM, Sales Automation and Marketing. Our investment will fuel growth of K2V2 under their vastly experienced founders, Vikram, Vinayak and Ketan,” said Ashish Deora, Founder and CEO of Aurum Ventures.
Majesco’s investment is in line with its strategy to bring digital transformation in real estate sector by creating a PropTech ecosystem covering customer digital journey, property and asset management, development, investment and financing of assets.
Vikram Kotnis, co-founder K2V2 said: “We have a solid foundation for growth in our End-to-End Solution for the Real Estate Industry. With a strong 200-member team with more than 10 years' experience in technology along with the growth capital now being infused by Majesco, we are looking to scale up our CRM and digital selling capabilities. This association will also help us take our flagship products, sell.do and Kylas (a SaaS based sales CRM for SMBs) to India and the globe.”
