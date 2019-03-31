Make it large: Whatfix bets on big firms, helping employees learn new tech

‘Show, don't tell’ is the common mantra among teachers and writers that asks them to demonstrate lessons/events rather than just narrating them. The same holds true in the case of technology. In an era where technology is evolving faster than ever, companies have to constantly upgrade to newer software and with it comes the challenge of adoption.

This is where digital adoption platforms come into play. One such India-based start-up, Whatfix, recently raised Rs 92 crore in the Series-B round led by Eight Roads Ventures. Other players in this field included WalkMe, AppLearn, ...