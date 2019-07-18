MakeMyTrip offers consolidated holiday packages to cash in on long weekends

Planning to go on a short holiday on a long weekend? MakeMyTrip (MMT) will soon offer consolidated packages allowing you to book a holiday in “just four clicks”. Analysing popular search trends on its app, MMT has curated a list of domestic destinations one can drive to in three-four hours, or international ones that do not require a visa or provide one on arrival. “We realised there was a major gap in the market when people try to make bookings for long weekends.

Many people don’t even realise that there is a long weekend coming. By the time they do, it is ...