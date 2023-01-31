JUST IN
MakeMyTrip reports highest ever gross booking, operating profit in Q3
Jindal Steel Q3 results: Net profit drops 68% as export tax bites
MakeMyTrip logs highest-ever quarterly gross bookings at $1.75 billion
UPL posts smaller-than-expected Q3 profit of Rs 1,087 cr on higher costs
Sun Pharma Q3 net profit up 5.2% as sales grow in India, US markets
Indian Oil Corp Q3 net dips 92% to Rs 448 cr on higher costs, forex losses
Sun Pharma Q3 profit rises 5% to Rs 2,166 cr; interim dividend approved
Mindspace REIT Q3 net dips 13% to Rs 127 cr on higher interest cost
Godrej Consumer Products Q3 profit rises 3.55% to Rs 546.34 crore
Infrastructure finance company REC profit rises 5% in Q3 on lower expenses
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Reliance Consumer enters biscuit segment, inks pact with Lanka's Maliban
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

MakeMyTrip reports highest ever gross booking, operating profit in Q3

Nasdaq-listed firm says demand for travel and tourism improved during the quarter on peak seasonality. Gross booking grew 64% YoY in constant currency terms to $1.74 billion

Topics
MakeMyTrip  | Q3 results

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

December quarter results: Analysts expect tepid numbers
Adjusted operating profit during the quarter came in at $19.7 million, compared to $13.2 million in the same period last year

India's largest online travel portal MakeMyTrip today said it has reported the highest ever quarterly gross booking and adjusted operating profit in the December-end quarter.

MakeMyTrip, which is listed on Nasdaq, said demand for travel and tourism improved this quarter on the back of peak seasonality. Gross booking in Q3FY23 grew by 64 per cent YoY in constant currency terms to $1.74 billion, the highest ever for the firm.

Adjusted operating profit during the quarter came in at $19.7 million, compared to $13.2 million in the same period last year.

"Positive consumer sentiment and peak seasonality on the back of festivals and holidays led to improved travel demand during the quarter," group CEO Rajesh Magow said in a statement.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on MakeMyTrip

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 18:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.