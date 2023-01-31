MakeMyTrip reports highest ever gross booking, operating profit in Q3

-
ALSO READ
Have adequate funds to survive any Covid curbs: MakeMyTrip CEO Magow
Flipkart launches Flipkart Hotels for domestic, international market
Cleartrip 2.0: The second coming of the 16-year-old travel company
Villas to luxury apartments: Picking homestays over hotels is more fun
Beaches to mountains: Indians are heading out for their New Year vacation
-
India's largest online travel portal MakeMyTrip today said it has reported the highest ever quarterly gross booking and adjusted operating profit in the December-end quarter.
MakeMyTrip, which is listed on Nasdaq, said demand for travel and tourism improved this quarter on the back of peak seasonality. Gross booking in Q3FY23 grew by 64 per cent YoY in constant currency terms to $1.74 billion, the highest ever for the firm.
Adjusted operating profit during the quarter came in at $19.7 million, compared to $13.2 million in the same period last year.
"Positive consumer sentiment and peak seasonality on the back of festivals and holidays led to improved travel demand during the quarter," group CEO Rajesh Magow said in a statement.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 18:34 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU