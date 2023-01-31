MakeMyTrip reports highest ever gross booking, operating profit in Q3

India's largest online travel portal today said it has reported the highest ever quarterly gross booking and adjusted operating profit in the December-end quarter.

MakeMyTrip, which is listed on Nasdaq, said demand for travel and tourism improved this quarter on the back of peak seasonality. Gross booking in Q3FY23 grew by 64 per cent YoY in constant currency terms to $1.74 billion, the highest ever for the firm.

Adjusted operating profit during the quarter came in at $19.7 million, compared to $13.2 million in the same period last year.

"Positive consumer sentiment and peak seasonality on the back of festivals and holidays led to improved travel demand during the quarter," group CEO Rajesh Magow said in a statement.