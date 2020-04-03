Malaysia plant boosts Biocon prospects in US and other key markets

Even as the benchmark indices declined 6.4 per cent over two sessions, the Biocon stock jumped 8 per cent during this period. The gains came after the company received a go-ahead (EIR) from the US drug regulator, following an inspection of its insulin manufacturing facility in Malaysia.

EIR refers to establishment inspection report, granted by the US FDA upon closure of its inspection. This paves the way for approval (to launch) and commercialisation of insulin (Glarg­ine) in the US. The company, along with its partner, had already won a patent ligation for insulin Glargine in the ...