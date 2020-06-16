JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Sugar sector eyes relief package from Centre amid Covid-19 headwinds
Business Standard

Manali Petrochemicals Q4 pre-tax profit declines 90% to Rs 3.43 cr

Firm's total income up about 10% to Rs 183 cr; firm cites Covid-19 for profit numbers

Topics
Q4 earnings | Manali Petrochemical

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Q4 results: Early birds disappoint; combined net of 104 firms down 0.5%
The petrochemicals company specialises in the manufacture of propylene glycol and polyols

Manali Petrochemicals has reported a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 3.43 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 34.86 crore, a year ago. Total income rose to Rs 183.01 crore from Rs 165.78 crore, a year ago.

ALSO READ: Sugar sector eyes relief package from Centre amid Covid-19 headwinds

Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman, MPL & Founder Chairman, AM International, Singapore said, “The outbreak of Covid-19 led to an unprecedented situation globally. Our team’s resilience ensured that we continue to serve our customers even in such an extraordinary time alongside taking care of the health and safety of the employees. As we get back to normal operations, we hope to recover from this crisis at the earliest.”

The petrochemicals company specialises in the manufacture of propylene glycol and polyols.


ALSO READ: Lockdown woes: Mining shrinks 27%, manufacturing falls 64% in April

Muthukrishnan Ravi has been reappointed by the Board as the Managing Director of the Company for a period of three years from July 29 2020, when his present term ends.
First Published: Tue, June 16 2020. 17:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU