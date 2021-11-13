Manappuram Finance Q2 consolidated net profit declines 9% at Rs 370 cr

Gold loan provider Ltd on Saturday posted 9 per cent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 370 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021 (Q2FY22) as against Rs 405.4 crore a year-ago quarter (Q2FY21). Sequentially, net profit fell 15 per cent when compared to Rs 537 crore in June 2021 quarter.

The income from operations of the non-banking finance company fell 2 per cent to Rs 1,532 crore in Q2FY22 from Rs 1,566 crore in Q2FY21. On sequential terms it fell 2 per cent as against Rs 1,563 crore in Q1FY22. The consolidated figures reflect performance of businesses like gold loans, micro finance and home loans.

The company’s consolidated assets under management (AUM) rose by 5.7 per cent to Rs 28,421.63 crore from Rs 26,902.73 crore a year ago.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said the board of directors approved payment of interim dividend of Rs 0.75 per share with face value of Rs two. Shailesh Jayantilal Mehta has been appointed as the chairperson of the company.

V P Nandakumar, MD & CEO, said: "The business volumes showed robust growth during the quarter, be it gold loans, microfinance, or our home and vehicle loans portfolio. It reflects the emerging recovery in the rural and unorganized sectors of the economy. Going forward the company expects to sustain the growth along with improved profitability."

The company’s gold loan portfolio rose 13.2 per cent at Rs 18,719.53 crore in September 2021 from Rs 16,539.51 crores in June 2021. Also, the company's microfinance subsidiary, Asirvad Microfinance ended the quarter with 18.34 per cent rise in Assets Under Management (AUM) at Rs 7,162.49 crore in September as against Rs 6,052.6 crore in June.