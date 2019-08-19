Manipal Health Enterprises plans expansion, may go for IPO in 2 years

Bengaluru-based hospital chain Manipal Health Enterprises may look at listing on the bourses in the next two years in order to give its investors TPG Capital and Temasek exits and raise funds for growth, said sources. The 6,000-bed hospital chain has not made any acquisitions since 2013.

It has decided to back out from buying Gurugram-based Naresh Trehan's Medanta Medicity for a Rs 5,800-crore deal, which was valuing Medanta at roughly 26 times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda). Ebitda is an indicator of a company's profitability. ...