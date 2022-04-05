Manipal HealthMap acquires Hyderabad-based Medcis PathLabs in all cash-deal

-
Manipal HealthMap on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Hyderabad-based Medcis Pathlabs Pvt Ltd in an all-cash deal for a majority stake.
With this deal, Manipal HealthMap expands its footprint to 19 additional centres taking the total to 60 centres across 14 states, thereby strengthening its position as a major integrated diagnostic services brand. The company is known for its state-of-the-art technology, affordable access, and the delivery of high-end clinical results across all its centres.
“We are delighted to welcome Medcis Pathlabs to the Manipal HealthMap family and bring in new advanced standards of integrated diagnostics services in the country. This acquisition is in sync with our brand salience to serve patients across multiple states with high quality yet affordable radiology and pathology services supported with state-of-the-art technology for accuracy and faster reporting,” said Sandeep Sharma, chief executive officer, Manipal HealthMap.
He added that the deal was also in line with the company's strategy to achieve growth in the integrated diagnostic space and gain significant market share by acquiring existing facilities and organically expanding its reach and offerings.
Headquartered in Hyderabad, Medcis Pathlabs, currently operates through 17 labs located across the southern, western, and northern parts of the country. The central lab is NABL-accredited and caters to the molecular and cytogenetics segments. All other labs cater to an exhaustive service for biochemistry, haematology, and immunology tests.
“We are excited to associate with Manipal HealthMap, which has a long history of delivering high clinical and service excellence in diagnostics services across India and these qualities are well ingrained in the ethos of Medcis Path labs as well. In this new journey with Manipal HealthMap, we are certain of meeting the growing and ever evolving demands of pathology services across the length and the breadth of the country,” said Bharat Kumar Anagani, CEO, Medcis Pathlabs. The combined entity will also have a consolidated back-end operation of its labs at common locations of Pune, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Nagpur.
