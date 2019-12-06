Mankind Pharma eyes acquisition of biotech firms, plans new launches

is looking for buyouts in the space after talks with Bharat Serums and Vaccines fell through. The firm feels a manufacturing site would be crucial for its business and is open to inorganic acquisition in this space.

It is also all set to launch a synthetic female hormone product — the first Indian firm and the second globally, after Abbott. The acute therapy-focused company has recently shifted its focus to chronic therapy areas like diabetes and cardiac ailments. It is also driving 5 per cent of its turnover towards research and development (R&D). The bulk of the R&D cost is towards biosimilars.

However, Mankind, a Rs 5,600-crore firm, is also keen to launch products in the space and is open to inorganic acquisition in the segment.

“For the biotechnology segment, we are open to inorganic growth. We are looking to acquire a suitable target that would bring in brands, as well as manufacturing sites. We plan to launch biotech products in the infertility segment. We were in talks with Bharat Serums, but the talks fell through,” said R C Juneja, founder and chairman of