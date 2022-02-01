Mankind Pharma signs agreement to buy Panacea Biotec Pharma's domestic biz

-
ALSO READ
Pet treat brand Dogsee Chew raises Rs 50 cr in Series-A funding round
DRL steps up Sputnik V supplies with second dose from Panacea Biotec
Spandana panel examining concerns raised about gold branches of subsidiary
IndusInd Bank's subsidiary defers review of decision to relieve top 2 execs
Sun Pharma Q3 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 2,058.8 crore
-
Mankind Pharma entered into an agreement to buy the domestic formulations business of Panacea Biotec Pharma, a subsidiary of Sputnik V maker Panacea Biotec for Rs 1,908 crore.
In a notification to the stock exchanges on Tuesday, Panacea Biotec said that its board approved the decision to sell the domestic formulations business including formulations brands in India and Nepal, related trademarks, copyrights etc of its subsidiary Panacea Biotec Pharma to Mankind Pharma for Rs 1908 crore (exclusive of taxes). Panacea Biotec Pharma and Mankind Pharma entered into a binding term sheet on January 31.
The stocks of Panacea Biotec were up 5 percent on the BSE at the end of day’s trade.
According to reports, Panacea Biotec Pharma was struggling to repay debt and Piramal Enterprises and India Resurgence Fund (IndiaRF) had extended the repayment date last year.
Both Rajesh Jain, MD Panacea Biotec and RC Juneja, chairman of Mankind Pharma could not be reached for an immediate comment.
The domestic business assets generated a turnover of Rs 219.85 crore in the last financial year, which was 63.75 percent of the total revenue of Panacea Biotec Pharma, and around 35 percent of the consolidated turnover of Panacea Biotec.
Panacea Biotec or the parent company had transferred its pharma formulations business, formulations facility at Baddi, related R&D and natural products extraction activities at Lalru to its wholly owned subsidiary Panacea Biotec Pharma in 2020.
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla holds an 8.59 percent stake in Panacea Biotec, which makes vaccines and pharmaceutical products.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU