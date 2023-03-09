JUST IN
TCS on the verge of closing deals worth $1 billion with Marks & Spencer
Margin pressure for consumer electrical companies to continue in Q4

Volumes key as costs rise and firms refrain from hiking prices of products

Electrical goods | Consumer goods | products

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

Premium ceiling fans are coveted for their effective cooling effect, elegant appearance and low running cost. Credits: Adobe Stock
Representational image

With raw material prices rising sequentially in Q4 FY23, margins of fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) companies could witness pressure as they refrain from hiking prices and demand remains soft. Transition to a new regulatory regime—fans moved to new BEE standards from January 1—poses additional risk for firms. Business depends on volume trends in summer for key sub-segments, which account for a significant chunk of the sector’s overall sales pie.

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 11:48 IST

