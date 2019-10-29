Marico fails to maintain volume growth in Q2 on poor offtake; stock down 7%

While Marico surpassed the Street’s expectations on net profit for the September 2019 quarter (Q2), it missed on the topline front, thanks to dismal volume offtake. The owner of popular brands such as Parachute and Saffola clocked a 17 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 253 crore in Q2, a tad better than the analysts’ expectations of Rs 251 crore.

However, its Q2 topline number of Rs 1,829 crore was almost flat at the year-ago-level and below analysts’ anticipation of Rs 1,945 crore. Given the numbers, the stock shed nearly 7 per cent in trade ...