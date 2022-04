Market does not appreciate ambivalence: Nazara CEO Manish Agarwal

Gaming company Nazara was among the first batch of tech companies to go public last year just around the time when the second wave hit in mid-March. Nazara CEO Manish Agarwal spoke with Business Standard’s Deepsekhar Choudhury about the journey the past one year, the gaming market in India and the company’s plans ahead.

Edited excerpts: The Nazara IPO happened last year before the massive private funding or IPO rush in tech started in the first week of April. What helped you decide that the timing was right? The IPO was a culmination of shaping Nazara for four to five ...