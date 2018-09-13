Market for vitamin D likely to touch $2.5 billion by 2020, says report

is a group of a fat-soluble pro-hormones that helps to maintain the balance of in the body. Deficiency can lead to bone mineralisation, leading to weak and brittle bones. The natural source of is sunlight, apart from certain food. A recent report has revealed that about 8 in 10 people in Delhi suffer from deficiency. The report said around 88 per cent of Delhi’s population has a less than normal Vitamin D levels.

The website said that global research for 17 countries in Europe extrapolates potential cost savings to health care systems of up to ^187 billion if the problem of Vitamin D deficiency is addressed. Data shows the Vitamin D3 market saw an 80.5 per cent jump from 2014 levels, whereas the Vitamin D combinations products market size witnessed a 141.5 per cent jump. Vitamin D3 products market share in the overall Vitamins segment in the domestic market is 9.27 per cent while combination products of Vitamin D (with methylcobalamin) enjoy a 2.67 per cent share in the vitamins segment. Globally, estimates peg the market for vitamin D to touch $2.5 bn by 2020 at a CAGR of 11 per cent.