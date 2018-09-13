Market for vitamin D likely to touch $2.5 billion by 2020, says report

-
Vitamin D is a group of a fat-soluble pro-hormones that helps to maintain the balance of calcium in the body. Deficiency can lead to bone mineralisation, leading to weak and brittle bones. The natural source of Vitamin D is sunlight, apart from certain food. A recent Assocham Healthcare Committee report has revealed that about 8 in 10 people in Delhi suffer from Vitamin D deficiency. The report said around 88 per cent of Delhi’s population has a less than normal Vitamin D levels.
The International Osteoporosis Foundation website said that global research for 17 countries in Europe extrapolates potential cost savings to health care systems of up to ^187 billion if the problem of Vitamin D deficiency is addressed. Data shows the Vitamin D3 market saw an 80.5 per cent jump from 2014 levels, whereas the Vitamin D combinations products market size witnessed a 141.5 per cent jump. Vitamin D3 products market share in the overall Vitamins segment in the domestic market is 9.27 per cent while combination products of Vitamin D (with methylcobalamin) enjoy a 2.67 per cent share in the vitamins segment. Globally, estimates peg the market for vitamin D to touch $2.5 bn by 2020 at a CAGR of 11 per cent.
