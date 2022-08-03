Maruti couldn't produce 51K units due to chip crunch in June qtr: CFO

could not produce 51,000 units in the April-June quarter owing to the ongoing chip shortage, according to a senior company official.

The country's largest carmaker, which sold 467,931 vehicles during the June quarter, noted that the shortage is a challenge in planning its production activities.

"The electronics component shortages are still limiting our production volumes. In this quarter (Q1), the company could not produce 51,000 vehicles," India (MSI) CFO Ajay Seth said in an analyst call.

Limited visibility on availability of electronics components is a challenge in planning our production, he stated.