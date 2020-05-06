Maruti, Hyundai bet on first-time car buyers with easy financing schemes

Atul, 32, had planned to buy his first car in March. He had zoomed a couple of models in the below Rs 10-lakh segment. Then came the virus followed by a pay cut, and now he’s thinking of deferring the car plan.

As the country’s auto companies resume production after the longest ever closure, they will depend on customers like Atul for a comeback. Going all out to attract first time buyers during the pandemic, auto firms are working to change the way cars can be bought or sold. Digital shopping and doorstep delivery, with focus on entry-level models and tailor-made ...